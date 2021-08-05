November 8, 1941 — July 28, 2021

Carolyn A. Schneider, 79, of Lee’s Summit, MO, died unexpectedly on July 28, 2021, in the home of natural causes. She was born November 8, 1941, in McDonald County, MO, the daughter of Lewis E. and Emma C. (Williams) Townsend.

Carol graduated from Southwest City High School in 1959. She married Donald Branick and settled in KCMO, then later moved to Lee’s Summit, MO, then divorced. In 1984, Carol married Melvin Schneider. She was active business partner of Wood’s Lamp & Fixtures, a real estate agent, and a manager at John Calvin Manor where she retired after 17 years. She was active in American Legion Auxiliary, Lion’s Club, Missouri Jaycees Wives, and Nobody’s Perfect Good Sam’s club.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Schneider and stepsons John, Peter and George Schneider.

Survivors include her partner Keith Eaton; son Jim Branick; daughter Debbie (Branick) Thole; stepchildren: Linda Vogan, Debra Scruggs, Anita Lewandowski-Brown, Jo Snow and Kristi Mitchell; grandchildren: Randy Thole, Melissa, Thole, and Caressa Branick; and great-grandson Charles Bilyeu.

A memorial service was held at 6:30 pm on Monday, August 2, at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 350 SW 150 Highway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.