By Blake Fry, Ed.D

Metropolitan Community College will host several COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics Aug. 10-18 at its five campuses located throughout the Kansas City metro area. The clinics are open to the public but will be held during MCC new-student orientation to provide a convenient opportunity for students to get vaccinated before fall classes start Aug. 24.

Recipients will be given their choice of vaccine (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer); however, some clinics will offer only second shots of Moderna in addition to J&J and Pfizer. Visit mcckc.edu/vaccine for details.

“Vaccines are safe and effective and keep communities safe,” MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said. “I strongly encourage all students to consider getting the shot before returning to campus this fall.”

MCC, in partnership with the Jackson County and Kansas City health departments, is offering the following clinic dates:

2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at MCC-Blue River, 20301 E. 78 Highway, Independence, Mo., Education Center, Room 122

3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at MCC-Maple Woods, 2601 N.E. Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo., Student Center, Room 132

2-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 , at MCC-Longview, 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, Mo., Business building, Room BU103B

, at MCC-Longview, 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, Mo., Business building, Room BU103B 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 13 , at MCC-Longview, 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, Mo., Business building, Room BU103B

, at MCC-Longview, 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, Mo., Business building, Room BU103B 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 14 , at MCC-Penn Valley, 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo., Education Center, Rooms 06 and 07

, at MCC-Penn Valley, 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo., Education Center, Rooms 06 and 07 3-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at MCC-Business & Technology, 1775 Universal Ave., Kansas City, Mo., Campus Center, Room 111

Follow-up vaccinations for people needing a second shot will be available three weeks after the initial vaccination.

MCC is following local and state COVID-19 regulations and ensuring that all classrooms and common areas are disinfected to provide a safe environment.