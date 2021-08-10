May 24, 1960 ~ August 9, 2021

Diane M. Weinberg Yount, age 61 of Kansas City, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home. Diane was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 24, 1960 to Kenneth and Irma (Reary) McMillin. She married Samuel David Yount on November 26, 2000.

Diane had worked in insurance underwriting as an assistant.

She is survived by her husband David Yount of the home in Kansas City, three sons, Donald Goode, John Weinberg, both of Kansas City, Thomas Yount of Independence, two daughters, Michele Rowan of Blue Springs, and Tiffany Winfrey of Chillicothe, two brothers, Brian Plantz of Lenexa, KS, Steve McMillin of Prairie Village, KS, nine grandchildren, Devin, Dakota, Drew, Desiree, Maxwell, Marley, Madeline, Christian, and Holland and one great grandchild Tobias. She was preceded in death by her parents and step dad Roger Plantz.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM Monday, August 16, 2021 at Delaney Funeral Home located at: 1720 North Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658 (660) 376-2040, with graveside immediately following in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin.