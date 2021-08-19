November 20, 1955 ~ August 12, 2021

Carol Blankenship, 65, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away on August 12, 2021.

She was born on November 20, 1955, to the loving home of Gordon and Eleanor Burt, and was raised in Kansas City, Missouri with her brother David. She attended and graduated from Ruskin High School in 1974 with her lifelong friend Cyndi.

Growing up Carol was very talented in playing the piano and singing. You could often find her singing and playing at church. She was involved with church throughout her life. She was very strong in her beliefs and her trust and faith in God.

Carol was blessed with two beautiful children in her life, Erin, and Justin. She was a fantastic mother and provider. She could build or fix anything she put her mind to. Some would even say she was Wonder Woman with how involved she was in her family’s lives, while also providing for her family. The only thing Carol loved more than her children is her grandson, Brandon. They loved taking trips to the zoo and the pool together as well as going out to eat and going shopping.

Carol loved telling jokes and making others laugh. She was an avid cook who loved to share her delicious creations with all the people she loved, including friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents Gordon Burt and Eleanor “Lawler” Burt.

She is survived by her daughter Erin Isaman, her husband Paul, son Justin Blankenship, brother David Burt, his wife Katie Burt, grandson Brandon Isaman, nephew Bryan Burt and lifelong friends Cyndi & Travis Ragon.

Carol will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Services for Carol will be at Longview Funeral Home- 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Mo 64149, Friday August 20, 2021 at 6:30pm.