July 18, 1958 ~ August 15, 2021

Scott Curtis Swim, 63, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2021. Scott was born on July 18, 1958, to the loving home of Keith and Donna Swim in Atkinson, Nebraska.

Scott was raised with two brothers and graduated from West Holt High School in 1976. Later he attended and completed a degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Scott was blessed with 4 children throughout his life, and they were always his number one priority. He raised them to love God and put Him first in their lives, understand the invaluable gift of family, the importance of a strong work ethic, and the necessity for the faith to be fearless to chase their dreams. Scott was a very hard-working man but knew the order of priorities of life were faith, family, and then everything else.

He was a servant to his community by always being involved with his church, business events, and volunteering whenever he had time. Scott was always relational, saw true value in people, and was never too busy to listen and go the extra mile to develop relationships. He was always humble and believed in service over self.

Scott always looked forward to spending time on the back porch with his wife, JoLisa, while winding down the day and viewing the stillness of God’s creation. He was quick to capture the perfect picture of the deer running and his indescribable love of a majestic sunset. Scott had three grandchildren that he viewed as one of the greatest blessings of his life. No matter how hectic event schedules became, Scott would always put the opportunity to be with his grandkids first as he couldn’t stop bragging about how proud he was of them and loved them with all of his heart.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents Keith Swim and Donna “Lloyd” Swim. He is survived by his loving Wife JoLisa Swim of the home, Son Jory Swim, Daughter-in-law Dyan Swim, Daughter Jennifer Buske, Son-in-law Jeremy Buske, Son Ryan McCarthy, Daughter Carly Stock, Son-in-law Mark Stock, Brothers Steve Swim and Doug Swim, Sister-in-laws Judy Swim and Staci Swim, Grandchildren Chase Buske, Christian Swim, and Lily Swim. Scott’s contagious laugh, unshakable faith in God, love for his family, and his servant’s heart will be a lasting legacy.

Services for Scott will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Abundant Life Church located at 414 SW Persels Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM followed by a memorial service at Noon.

