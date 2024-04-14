After a hard-fought battle Rick McKinley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family on April 7, 2024.

He was born on July 17, 1956, in Dodge City, KS. To John and La Rita McKinley. He spent his childhood in western Kansas working on the family farm with his brother Mike and sister Sherry.

In 1980 he met the love of his life Paula, and they were married in Dighton, KS on July 30, 1983. They recently celebrated 40 years of marriage.

In that time, they welcomed a daughter Linda Sue and a son Teddy Joe “TJ”. They were also blessed with two more “kids” when Linda married Andrew Dawn and TJ married Cassie. Rick’s pride and joy were his three “grand boys” as he called them, Peyton, Jayce and Bentley Dawn. Family was everything to Rick and they were the most important people in his life.

Rick spent most of his adult life working in the drywall and construction business until he retired in 2021. He loved dirt track racing and was an integral part of the Bray Motorsports racing team. If he wasn’t wearing a racing shirt you could find him wearing a KU Jayhawk shirt. Rock chalk Jayhawk to the end!

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sherry Conner.

The list of people who love and miss Rick is too long to list, but it includes his brother Mike McKinley (Karen Faulk), brother-in-law Donnie Conner, 5 nieces and several great nieces and nephews.

Rick was a life member of the VFW Post 5789 auxiliary His smile and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew him.

The family would like to thank the nurses from St. Luke’s Hospice for the wonderful care they provided through this journey. And an extra special thanks to Tim Hedglin for always being there to sit with Rick or take him to appointments when needed.

A celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 5789 in Lee’s Summit on May 4, 2024, 2-6 PM. In honor of Rick the family is asking everyone to wear a KU or racing shirt. Bring your stories help us celebrate the wonderful life Rick lived.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Luke’s Hospice.