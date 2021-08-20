January 28, 1927 ~ August 18, 2021

D. Juanita Alumbaugh, 94, of Lee’s Summit, passed away August 18, 2021, at John Knox Village.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Friday, August 27 at Longview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10am on Saturday, August 28 at Longview Christian Church, with burial to follow at Longview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army.

Juanita was born on January 28, 1927, in Lamar, Missouri, to Roy and Ruth Esther (Gilmore) Casey. Juanita starting teaching in a one room schoolhouse for grades 1st through 7th at the age of 17. She attended Missouri State Teaching College in the summer to complete her teaching certificate.

She loved playing cards, especially Pitch or Rummy, reading, doing Crosswords, and cooking and baking: pies, German Chocolate Cake for her son Craig, and her boys loved her cheesy potatoes.

Juanita had been a Den Mother for her boys’ Cub Scout troops, and “adopted” all their friends when they were growing up. She loved telling stories about her boys and always had a positive disposition.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, and her husband, Chester “Chet” Alumbaugh.

She is survived by her two sons, Craig Alumbaugh (wife, Mary Beth) and Kevin Alumbaugh (wife, Liz); a sister, Bonnie Tesh (husband, Dick); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272