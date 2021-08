August 21, 2021

A section of NE Delta School Road between NE Port Drive and NE Sun Court is set to close on Monday, Aug. 23, and will remain closed for approximately three weeks. The closure is necessary as part of the NE Delta School Road stormwater project.

The section of NE Port Drive which previously closed on Aug. 11, is expected to reopen before the NE Delta School Road closure.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.