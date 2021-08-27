November 20, 1953 ~ August 26, 2021

Sue Smart, 67, a lifelong resident of Lee’s Summit, passed away August 26 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sue worked for many years for the Shawnee Mission School District as a school psychologist, retiring in 2014.

She is survived by her mother, two sisters, two brothers, four nieces, three nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Monday, August 30, at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery, 3rd street and 291 highway, at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, Sue requested that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church Bell Choir, 1625 NW O’Brien, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063