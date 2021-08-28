1935 ~ 2021

Earl Thomas (Tommy) Christensen (85) passed away peacefully August 24,2021 at his home in Lees Summit, MO.

He was born in St. Joseph, MO to Paul Barney and Lanora (Maxine) Christensen.

Earl graduated from Lafayette High School and served in the US Army during the cold war working at a radar facility in Greenland.

After the military he worked at Thermador Corporation as a plant manager for over 25 years.

A devoted Christian, Earl attended Woods Chapel Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit.

He was married to Joyce Eliott Christensen, the beloved mother of his two children.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Gwendolyn Crawford.

Survivors include daughter, Mindy Smith of Alta Loma, CA, son Bryan Christensen of Los Angeles, CA and grandchildren Alexus, Austin, Amber, Zachria and Malachi.

He is also survived by brothers Paul Christensen, Jr. of Fremont CA., Freddy Christensen of St Joseph, MO. and Roxann Christensen Barnes of Kingsville, MO.

Services will be held in California.