August 28, 2021

The Lee’s Summit School District’s August 2021 Learning for Life Award recipient is Lorenzo Harrison, Before and After School Services site coordinator at Hawthorn Hill Elementary.

He encourages students to value community service. They raised $500 for 15 and Mahomies, donated diapers to HappyBottoms and collected food for Harvesters.

Harrison builds strong relationships through his compassion, respect and good attitude.

He inspires his team to continue growing to best serve students.