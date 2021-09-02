October 16, 1937 ~ September 2, 2021

Mary Ann Bachman, age 83 of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away September 2, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO. Visitation will be prior to service at 1:00 PM. Burial in Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Mary Ann was born October 16, 1937 in Lee’s Summit, MO.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bachman; daughter, Deon Clewell and parents, Bruce and Ethel Winston.

Survivors include her two sons, Tom Lawson (Connie) and Kent Lawson (Katreena); stepchildren, Brett Bachman and Tammi Roberts; Brother, Robert (Barbara) Winston, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063