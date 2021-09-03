March 22, 1951 ~ September 1, 2021

Robert “Dean” Cecil Jr., 70, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on September 1, 2021. He was born to Robert Dean Cecil Sr. and Dorothy Jean (nee Herschberger) Cecil on March 22, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL.

Dean graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1969.

He then attended the University of Central Missouri before joining the Marines. After he completed his military service he had several business ventures utilizing his love of computer graphics and was gainfully self-employed.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Dean is survived by his sister, Diane (Craig) Harris of Raymore, MO; nephews, Jeff (Nancy) Harris and Bryan (Carrie) Harris; great nieces and nephews, Emily, Spencer, Nathan, Wyatt, and Jordyn; plus several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dean’s name to HELP Humane, located at 17122 Bel-Ray Place, Belton, MO 64012.

The family would like to thank his cousin Rory Murphy for sharing his home with Dean the past few years.

Rites of cremation will take place under the care of Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, followed by a private inurnment in Missouri.