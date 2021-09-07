September 4, 2021

As a lawmaker, one of my top priorities is ensuring our students are able to receive a quality education. I support fully funding the Foundation Formula for our state’s K-12 schools, as well as finding ways to help students learn in the environments that work best for them. However, the hard work of ensuring our students actually receive a quality education happens not in the State Capitol in Jefferson City, but in classrooms much closer to home. It’s there that students and teachers work together to achieve success. With that in mind, I am proud to recognize an outstanding school in our community that holds a strong commitment to meeting high standards of success.

I am proud to congratulate Delta Woods Middle School for being named a 2021 Missouri Gold Star School by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Missouri’s Gold Star Schools program was established by DESE in 1991 to identify schools that are performing at a high level academically or making exceptional progress. This year, Delta Woods Middle School is one of only eight schools in the entire state to receive this distinction, a sure sign that Delta Woods Middle School is living up to its mission of providing students with the skills, resources and environment needed to acquire knowledge; explore a variety of life opportunities; and become productive, responsible citizens.

Outcomes such as this make me incredibly proud to serve our community in the Missouri Senate. Again, I want to congratulate the students, teachers and staff of Delta Woods Middle School for this impressive accomplishment. Way to go, Gators!

I am honored to serve the citizens of the 8th Senatorial District. If there is anything I can do to serve you, please feel free to contact my office in Jefferson City at (573) 751-1464. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation for the 2021 session, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Cierpiot.