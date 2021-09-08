8:59 p.m.

September 8, 2021

Jackson County Executive’s Office statement on Rae’s Café

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Jackson County Executive’s Office Chief of Staff Caleb Clifford has issued the following statement regarding Rae’s Café in Blue Springs:

“Jackson County is committed to protecting the health and safety of our residents. As part of that commitment, we have issued public health orders when necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. On August 30, 2021, our county legislature approved a 30-day extension to our current health order which requires masks be worn indoors and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on October 7, 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, our residents have continually shown an amazing amount of sacrifice, selflessness and compassion. In particular, our small businesses and their employees have acted heroically despite the risks they face from the virus and non-compliant customers. That is why we are proud to say that we have been able to work with every business owner when we have received complaints and have never had to seek a court order to ensure our public health order is being followed.

“Despite numerous warnings and attempts by the County to work with the business’s owner, she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so. That is why, for the first time during the pandemic, the County will be seeking a court order to close the business.”