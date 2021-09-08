Sept. 8, 2021 – Kansas City, MO – – Today Price Chopper and Dole Packaged Foods kicked off the 4th annual learning garden grant contest that will grant two elementary schools in Price Chopper’s market area a Captain Planet Foundation Project Learning Garden. The contest begins August 25 and runs until October 8, 2021.

Price Chopper shoppers can enter their school for a chance to win by visiting https://captainplanetfoundation.org/contest/pricechopper/ and filling out the contest application. Two lucky schools will win a comprehensive Project Learning Garden complete with lesson kits filled with supplies, a schoolyard garden, fully-equipped garden cooking cart, and strategies for summer garden maintenance.

The Learning Garden program provides a context for multidisciplinary learning, ranging from nutrition and science to social studies, math and language arts. Students benefit by expanding their palates, taste-testing healthy foods, and learning about food origins.

Past winning schools have been: Hawthorn Hill Elementary School in Lee’s Summit, MO, Meadow Lane Elementary School in Lee’s Summit, MO, Shawanoe Elementary School in Shawnee, KS, Sunflower Elementary School in Paola, KS and Dogwood Elementary School in Kearney, MO.

“At Dole we understand the importance of teaching children the benefits of incorporating fruits and vegetables into their diet, whether they are enjoying fresh produce from a learning garden, or a healthy Dole snack,” said Laura Pedersen – Sales Director, Dole Packaged Foods. “By partnering with Captain Planet Foundation and Price Chopper for this grant contest, we will be helping students learn about and develop healthy habits.”

“Anything can be taught in the context of the garden, and hands-on learning supports student understanding of natural systems, food origins, and healthy eating,” explained Leesa Carter, President, Captain Planet Foundation. “Captain Planet Foundation is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards, and ensuring they are armed with an understanding of the natural world in which they live. We are thrilled to be working with Price Chopper and Dole to provide two lucky schools with a learning garden.”