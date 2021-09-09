November 21, 1945 ~ September 7, 2021

Sandra L Smith was born November 21, 1945 in Richmond Mo, the daughter of Everette and Wanda Wilson.

On July 1 1967 Sandra married her soulmate Robert D Smith of Lee Summit, Mo. Their love story never wavered and still continues to this very day. After 51 years of marriage God called Robert D Smith home on July 16, 2019, the loss of Robert left a huge hole in Sandra’s heart that nothing or no-one could ever fill. She jokingly said to her children shortly after his death that she had spent 71.5% of her life with Robert. On September 7, 2021 God reunited Sandra L Smith with the love of her life.

Sandra was employed the past 23 years as the secretary of the Longview Baptist Church. This was not just a job for her, but something she enjoyed immensely. She had a great relationship and deep bond with the late Pastor Ben Dobbs and Pastor Andy Lynn.

In her spare time Sandra enjoyed going to auctions, gardening, fishing and playing bingo. Sandra “loved” football. Correction: she loved “CHIEFS” football. Nothing was more important than the “Chiefs” when the game was on TV. It is hard to believe that a small in stature soft spoken woman could scream so loudly.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Everette and Wanda Wilson, her sister Judy Pycior, her beloved cousin Linda Vedder, and brother-in-law, Jerry D Smith, and her husband Robert D Smith.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters, Tim and Stacey Smith and Ted and Steffaney Smith, and a grand-daughter Lexy Clark. Brother-in-law Michael Pycior, Sister-in-law Jeani Smith, brother and sister-in-law Earl and Mary Weddle, and William and Shelly Smith and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service Longview Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, Missouri at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021

Lunch following service

Officiating will be Pastor Andy Lynn

Pallbearers: Jason Smith – Jarred Smith – Johnathan Smith Alexis Clark – Brandon Smith – James Pycior

Interment will be at Pitts Chapel Cemetery, Harrisonville, Missouri

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64063