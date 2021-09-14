October 1, 1936 – May 11, 2021

On May 11th, 2021 Arthur “Art” A. Allen, age 84 of Surprise, Arizona went to be with his Lord following his courageous second battle with cancer.

The oldest of four boys, Art was born in Kansas City, Missouri in October of 1936. Art graduated in 1955 from Southeast High School. In 1959 Art joined the United States Army Corps of Engineers, serving two tours of duty as an Army Specialist First Class. On December 17th,1960

Art married his beloved wife of 61 years, Carolyn (Dorman), in Kansas City. Graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Finlay Engineering College, he went on to work on projects ranging from power plants to space shuttle launch pads throughout his career.

In 1979, he fulfilled his dream of designing and building his own home for his family. Art also served for many years as a member and Deacon of Kansas City Baptist Temple.

An avid golfer and conversationalist, Art most enjoyed spending his time with family and friends.

Art’s faith was his life foundation that he shared freely with many others. With a huge heart, he was always available to lend a helping hand and share a story or words of encouragement. His kindness, hugs and warmth were effusive.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Art is preceded in death by his loving parents, Arthur E. Allen and Crissie (Maher) Allen, stepmother Laura (Hensley) Allen and granddaughter Tara Burk. He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Dorman) Allen of Surprise, Arizona, daughters Sheryl Pugh of Harrisonville, Missouri and Katherine “Kitt” Allen of Chaska, Minnesota. Brother Larry Allen and his wife Judy, brother Don Allen and his wife Barbara and brother Chris Allen and his wife Lynn, grandsons Rhett and Shain Burk, and twin granddaughters Kari and Elle Wichmann, five great-grandchildren and many much loved nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends.

A Celebration of Life event will be held on September 18th at 2:00 p.m. at Floral Hills East.

Memorial donations may be made in Art’s name to the American Cancer Society.

He will be greatly missed. We will always carry your memory in our hearts and will be saving hugs until we meet again.

Arrangements by Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E US Hwy 50, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086