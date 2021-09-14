January 19, 1937 ~ September 9, 2021

James Anthony Roos was born on January 19th, 1937, to Ed and Esther Roos in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim passed on to eternal life on September 9th, 2021, at the age of 84.

In his life, Jim actively participated and contributed to countless communities, as he was a man of faith, commitment, and reliance.

As a young boy, Jim was a frequent altar server for the Little Sisters of the Poor. He graduated from De La Salle Military Academy in 1954 as a Captain in the Headquarters Company. It was in his years at De La Salle that he would meet his high school sweetheart, who would soon become his wife of sixty-three years. He went on to St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, KS, and then finished his degree at Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City, Missouri in Structural Engineering.

During his occupational career, Jim served the Corps of Engineers for seventeen years and the United States Post Office for nineteen years. Jim conducted countless safety inspections of dams at various lakes such as Lake of the Ozarks, Pomme de Terre, Lake Pamona, and Stockton Lake, and buildings all across the state of Missouri. Some of his most favorite projects included his supervision of the roof renovation of Kansas City’s own Union Station, and many other historic buildings, as well as assisting in the designing of lake dams, such as the one at Pomme de Terre Lake. He also served his country as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for fourteen years. Following his career, he was lucky enough to have been retired for a total of twenty-nine years before his passing.

Even while in retirement, Jim found ways to offer his time for the service of others. He graciously chose to work in the offices of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph for four years during his retirement inspecting churches and schools throughout KC and St Joseph.

Throughout his life, Jim continuously participated in the Boy Scouts of America. Though he only joined for five years as a boy, he later went on to serve as an adult leader for forty-four years. In that time, he acted in several various roles, including leader, Committee Chairmen and Scoutmaster for Troop 631 and roles for the Arrowhead District. Under his leadership, nineteen young men achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. He was also an adult member of the FOGS community (Friend of Girl Scouts) while his daughter Patti Mejia achieved the rank of First Class. His dedication to the Scouts was recognized by many, as he was awarded both the Bronze Pelican Award and the St. George Award for Scouting.

Jim was a devoted Member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Parish, as well a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus, O’Hara Council 4387. Besides developing his faith and volunteering his time to those around him, Jim was a talented carpenter who could often be found designing and constructing custom works of art, decor, and furniture for those he loved. He loved to travel with friends and family, as well as fish and enjoy time at his lake cabin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Esther Roos, his aunts Anne and Cecilia, his brother Eddie, and his son Michael Roos. Jim leaves behind his beloved wife, Martha Roos, his daughter and son-in-law Mark and Patti Mejia, and his precious grandchildren, Alex, and Arcadia Mejia.

Jim was a pillar of strength and kindness to all he met. He will be dearly missed by those whom he left behind. They will honor his memory by seeking to achieve the level of character and virtue he easily practiced and perfected in his life.

Services for Jim will be held Wednesday September 15, 2021, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Parish, Visitation and Rosery will be 10am with Mass at 11am.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272