January 2, 1932 ~ September 10, 2021

Lola Grace (Hibbs) Haley, 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO, died on Friday September 10, 2021.

Lola was born at home on January 2, 1932, to Leonidas Oscar Hibbs and Elva Edna (Lantz) Hibbs in Isadora, MO. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1949, she married Leland Hugh Haley in February 1951, in Kansas City, MO, and devoted her life to being a military wife and mother for the next 19 years. After her husband retired (1969), they moved to Lee’s Summit, MO. She then went on to have a full career at Aetna/Cigna Insurance until she retired in the early 90s. She had 2 children Patricia (Patty) Leola (Haley) Bindel in 1956 and Jeffrey (Jeff) Leroy Haley in 1959, 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Lola was the youngest child of 7 and experienced a very full life. She was born in the Great Depression on a small family farm, watched her brothers go off to WWII, and then became a military wife. Lola loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-children. She was always singing to them, especially “You Are My Sunshine”. She constantly attended their school activities and sport games. She always kept candy in a particular cabinet that each grandchild knew exactly where to go upon arrival at her house. Lola also loved being with her siblings, her husband’s family and their children. She often visited her sister Edna VanHoet until her passing in 2014. She always went to any and all family reunions and high school reunions in Sheridan, MO, and always looked forward to the next one. She loved to talk to her friends and family on the phone, especially her longtime friend Barb Aldrich of Kingsville, TX, and all her nieces and nephews. She had a strong spirit and loved to laugh. Lola was often laughing at something so hard she would start crying and never be able to get out what was so humorous, the only thing you could do was join in on the laughing. Lola loved her country immensely and was fiercely patriotic. She also loved watching the local sport teams on TV, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and NASCAR. Lola loved spending time outside working on her yard, taking care of it, sitting on the front porch, walking her beloved dog Leo, and sweeping the sidewalk. While outside she would constantly be talking to her neighbors and keeping up with their lives. People often describe her as a sweet, kind lady but she had an internal strength too. That strength got her through the loss of her husband in 1985, her siblings, and then her son in 2016. Losing her son in 2016 was such a shocking loss from which she never fully recovered. She loved her family tremendously, and hated that she could no longer take care of her great- grandchildren or watch them doing their numerous activities. She had long suffered from osteoporosis and the many impacts of fractured and broken bones. In the Spring she had to finally move into a nursing home for more care. Lola will be deeply missed but she is now at peace and free of pain.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband Leland Haley (1985); her son Jeff Haley (2016); her siblings: Vilas Hibbs (Pauline), Vera Brown (Doc), Leroy Hibbs (Norma), Duane Hibbs (Mae) and Edna VanHoet (Ernie), her brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her brother Lavelle Hibbs (Berdita) of New London, IA; her daughter Patty Bindel (Richard) of Lee’s Summit, MO; her daughter-in-law Lori (Lee) Haley of Lee’s Summit, MO; her grandchildren: Andrea Haley (Jack Trenary) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Megan Stilley (Jeff) of Blacksburg, VA, and Matthew Bindel (Molly) of Blue Springs, MO; her great-grandchildren: Harley Narron, Skylee Narron, Leland Stilley, Liam Bindel, Eldon Stilley, Francis Bindel, Zoe Trenary, and Sylvia Stilley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful care Lola received from the team at Ascend Hospice. They made her last few months so much more enjoyable and manageable. Also, a special thanks to her nephew Larry Hibbs, her niece Roby (Combs) Little and daughter-in-law Lori Haley for their constant companionship with visits and phone calls.

Services will be held Spring of 2022 where her ashes will be interred next to her husband Leland.

Donations in her honor can be sent to the Sheridan, MO Cemetery. Payments to Sheridan Cemetery can be mailed to Larry Hibbs, 12691 Highway 46, Sheridan, MO 64486.

