January 1942 ~ September 9, 2021

“MYKE” Leitch, age 79, of Lee’s Summit, MO. passed away Sept. 9, 2021 peacefully at home.

MYKE was born Jan. 1942 in Eugene, Oregon to Col. David McVicker Kyle &

Janet Hinkle Kyle. She grew up in Oregon and loved it always. Her family started the town of Florence.

Myke was a self-proclaimed “Army brat” and developed a lifelong love of traveling. She met the love of her life Warren in Leavenworth, Kansas during those travels.

Myke taught home economics and life skills to disadvantage teenage girls in the Lee’s Summit public school system and freelanced as an interior decorator.

She was an incredible cook, homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Myke “lit up any room” and made any event better. She LOVED decorating!

She always has the perfect outfit or hat for the party, and would gladly help others decorate their outfit or event. She was the life of the party.

One of the most unique and memorable traits of her known by everyone was that regardless of her growing age, there were no barriers when it came to the amount of life she breathed into the room while in her presence. The amount of energy she had was limitless, and there was rarely a dull moment around her. A lot of the times while out with family, she would often provide dress up props that we would wear, which always made for a comical yet interesting time together, especially during the holidays.

Myke cared what others in her sphere may need to make an average or bad day brighter and a bit special. Keeping her family and friend’s special events on her calendar, a card or small gift always seemed to materialize. Like holidays gifts to friends or family that didn’t have them. If you were down and out, she found a way to make the difference all remembered.

Her special skill was connecting family and friends with CARING or fun cards, gifts, kind words & deeds.

She was a thoughtful strong energizer bunny creating fond fun memories throughout her life.

She will be missed by all who experienced her!

Preceded in death by her parents, brother David, & sister Kris Tina.

Survived by husband Warren of 60 years, children Dr. Steve and Dr. Robert, their wives Lela and Anna, 4 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.

In Lieu of services, an online tribute site has been created. It’s fun. Contact the family if you’d like to post a fond fun story, picture, comment, video or to view others posts. Send cards to Warren’s PO Box.

Myke’s Wish is that any memorial contributions be given to your favorite charity or a hand written note or gift given to those you need to reconnect with and to let them know you care.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO