September 4, 2021

The Lee’s Summit Chamber is thrilled to announce that Oktoberfest “IST ZURUCK” (is back)! After cancelling the event last year due to the covid pandemic, we are thrilled to be hosting this treasured community event once again! Transport yourself to the heart of Munich with all the excitement of this wundervoll fall festival in Downtown Lee’s Summit.

This year’s Oktoberfest, presented by Bank Midwest, runs from 5–11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 and continues 10 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The carnival remains open from noon-4 p.m. Sunday for wristband day — $25 all you can ride! Enjoy German meals and dancing, home brew tasting, Kids Street, arts and crafts, Biergarten, carnival, continuous live entertainment, the Stein Hoisting Competition and much more.

Oktoberfest would not be complete without the excitement in the Volkerzelt (The People’s Tent). The Volkerzelt, located at 220 SE Main St., is the place to hang out for German food, music, and a lot of crazy fun! German meals, including pork schnitzel, sauerbraten, red cabbage and more are served in the Volkerzelt from 5–9 p.m. Friday and 4–9 p.m. Saturday.

Performing on the Community Stage, next to the Volkerzelt, is The Schuhplattler Verein Blautaler Dancers, Polka on Steroids and the Alpen Spielers. These exciting groups are a blast to watch as they lead German dances and pull the audience into the fun.

Two stages of entertainment run ongoing throughout the festival: the Main Stage sponsored by McCarthy Chevrolet and the Community Stage, sponsored by Bank of Blue Valley. Headliners include Drew Six with the Soul Plains Drifters, The Old No.5’s, Carl Worden Band and more! Visit LSoktoberfest.com for complete entertainment schedules.

Saddle up in the Biergarten from noon-3 p.m. Saturday for the People’s Choice Home Brew Tasting event and taste the refreshing creations of our local home brewers! Dozens of brewers will serve up samples of their best home brews while attendees vote on their favorites. Tickets cost $20 in advance and include a tasting glass for sampling as many beers as you can in three hours (home brews only). Directly following the home brew event at 3 p.m. is the Stein Hoisting Competition! Sign up to test your strength by hoisting a full liter stein at arm’s length without spilling. One male and one female will be crowned. Register at LSoktoberfest.com.

Sports fan? Grab your friends and make sure to stop by the Sportzelt, sponsored by ReeceNichols Lee’s Summit-Dumas & Flanagan. With all of the big screen TVs, beer and brats you won’t miss a minute of the action.

Take your kiddos for a stroll down Kids Street, sponsored by Spilker McKeone & Nelson PC, for crafts, games, activities, a petting zoo and a whole lot more. What’s better? It’s all free! Pony rides also will be available for an additional cost.

As always, the juried Arts and Crafts Fair features local and regional artists displaying unique handmade crafts, collectibles and original works of art. Vendors showcase their talents for the public to view and purchase.

So welcome one and all to the season of sizzling bratwursts and sounds of oom-pah! Grab your lederhosen and dirndl and head to Downtown Lee’s Summit Sept. 24-25, 2021. For more information, visit LSoktoberfest.com.

Please note that in addition to normal festivities, the Chamber is working closely with Jackson County Health Department and the Lee’s Summit Fire Department to ensure guest safety is a top priority. Per their recommendations, we have increased sanitation stations throughout the festival, and we’ve added spacing between vendors, tents and attractions to allow for social distancing. There will also be a vaccination station on site Saturday morning available to the public. It is our recommendation that anyone that is not vaccinated should wear a mask. PPE will be available for all attendees.

Oktoberfest is organized by the Lee’s Summit Chamber. The Lee’s Summit Chamber was incorporated in 1968 and is a member-supported organization of businesses dedicated to creating opportunities for business success through networking, advocacy, and business and professional development. For additional information, call the Chamber at 816-524-2424 or visit LSchamber.com.