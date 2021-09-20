February 21, 1927 ~ September 5, 2021

On Sunday evening September 5, 2021 George Lee Norwood loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 94.

George was born on February 21, 1927 near Henrietta, MO to George W. and Vida (Hutson) Norwood. He graduated from Manual High School in Kansas City and attended Graceland College. Though anxious to enlist George promised his parents to finish high school but soon afterwards enlisted in the army and found himself in the middle of the Pacific when World War 2 ended. He served in post-war Philippines in the Army Air Corp and was promoted to sergeant before finishing his enlistment. His last few days of service were in the newly formed USAF. While in the Phillipines he attended agricultural college planning to return home to become a farmer. However, the love of his life was a “city girl” and to support Jaunita and their children he became a Kansas City policeman and then a Missouri Highway Patrolman.

He was a man of many interests fueled by reading. He loved to travel and visited five different continents particularly loving trips to Egypt, Israel, and China. He also enjoyed cruising. He planted many vegetable gardens through the years including attempting to grow a tomato plant this summer. He enjoyed teaching a Sunday School class spending many hours preparing for each session. He loved the fellowship of the church and found many good friends there.

George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jaunita, his daughter Christy, and his brothers Fred, Cecil, William and his sisters Lucille and Emmeline.

He is survived by his sister Roe Jene Heape and his sons Scott and Terry, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations one of the two charities is suggested:

Book of Mormon Foundation Salvation Army

210 West White Oak 1535 E. 23rd Street

Independence, MO 64050 Independence, MO 64955

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:15am on September 29th at the Garden Inn Hilton in Independence, MO.