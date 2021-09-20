Our beautiful daughter, Lindsey Renee Wall, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. She was 22 years old. Lindsey is survived by her parents, Roy and Lisa Wall, her grandfather Lester Shipley, three uncles and their wives, ten cousins and their spouses and children, and many second cousins and other family members.

Lindsey’s funeral will be held at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Friday, October 15, 2021. All are welcome to the visitation from 9 to 10:30am, and the Celebration of Life service will begin at 11am. There will also be a live broadcast of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lindsey’s name to the Arizona Burn Center, Valleywise Health:

· Online: https://valleywisehealthfoundation.org/donate/

In the gift comment box, indicate the gift is to be used for the Arizona Burn Center in memory of Lindsey

· Mail: checks made out to Valleywise Health Foundation, with memo notation for gift to be used for the Arizona Burn Center in memory of Lindsey 2901 E Camelback Road, Suite 202, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Lindsey will always be remembered as a wonderful daughter and caring friend. She started life making lots of noise and only quieted when she finally got books in her hands. We would hand her a book at a very early age, and she would flip it right side up immediately. She later told us she could read before she could talk – and she started reading chapter books in preschool.

She found she really loved music and started vocal lessons in middle school. Her recital debut was a duet with a very talented classmate. Lindsey practiced singing in a remote part of our home, and it was so wonderful to hear her melodic tones wafting faintly to our ears. Her first solo performance was at District Music contest her sophomore year of high school. Lindsey stood up in front of strangers and judges and sang out boldly and beautifully. We looked at each other and said: “Wow – she is really good!” She told us she was nervous, but her poise and confidence were remarkable. She was in her element. Lindsey built on that foundation and continued to sing at District and State contests in solos, ensembles, and All-District choirs. She truly loved to sing with others, performing in musicals, and she took our impromptu Christmas caroling to another level.

Like the ease she had with reading, music theory seemed intuitive to her. Lindsey decided to major in music in college. The university choir performances were so moving. She enjoyed song writing and told us she needed more life experiences to come up with material. Writing songs for class assignments was a new level of challenge she enjoyed.

At 5’10”, everyone asked what sport she played but she barely tolerated sports. After working at Planet Fitness one summer, she found enjoyment with exercise – as long as no ball was involved. She loved yoga, especially with wonderful neighbors, and actively encouraged flexibility and stretching. She also loved to swim and relished the lazy, summer days swimming with her cousin Benjamin.

Lindsey loved to travel and cherished cities, national parks, nature trails, mountains, oceans, and beaches. She had a naturally artistic eye and wondered at the beauty of God’s creation. Lindsey loved the opera and classical soloists. Many vacations were timed to see great performances and sample local cuisine.

Lindsey’s spiritual journey started at a young age. She became a Christian in grade school. She had a sweet and kind spirit and always befriended those who could use a friend.

Her memory will live on forever in our hearts and those she touched, as well as in the lives she saved through organ donations. Love always until we see you again in Heaven.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063