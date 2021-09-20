Robert (Bob) H. Nesmith

Robert (Bob) H. Nesmith, 95, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 peacefully at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to service, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Robert is survived by his children, Evelyn (David) Guerin, James (Sandy) Nesmith, Tania Carlson and Diana (Warren) Kurtz. 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandsons and a large extended family.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063