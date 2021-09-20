11-15-46 – 09-15-2021
Greenwood,MO.
Even though he knew his time left
on earth was short, his wit and
sense of humor was sharp.
Tommy was intellectual, humorous,
inspiring, and courageous.
He lived life to the fullest
and refused to be bitter that
his life was ending. He proudly served as a
United States Marine in Vietnam
and was truly a great father, friend, and
brother who will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his
Brother, Father, and Mother.
Leaving a Son, Kenny Thomason,
a Daughter, Lisa Thomason, a Sister,
Charlotte Pulse, and a niece and nephews
