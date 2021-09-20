11-15-46 – 09-15-2021

Greenwood,MO.

Even though he knew his time left

on earth was short, his wit and

sense of humor was sharp.

Tommy was intellectual, humorous,

inspiring, and courageous.

He lived life to the fullest

and refused to be bitter that

his life was ending. He proudly served as a

United States Marine in Vietnam

and was truly a great father, friend, and

brother who will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his

Brother, Father, and Mother.

Leaving a Son, Kenny Thomason,

a Daughter, Lisa Thomason, a Sister,

Charlotte Pulse, and a niece and nephews