Sept. 22, 2021 – For immediate release

Project Update: Bridge work along I-435 at Gregory Blvd. and Oldham Parkway causing traffic delays

JACKSON COUNTY –Motorists may encounter traffic delays as a result of bridge repairs taking place on the Interstate 435 bridges over Gregory Blvd. and Oldham Parkway according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Presently, southbound I-435 at Gregory Blvd. and Oldham Parkway is reduced to two lanes. This lane reduction could cause delays in the area – especially during peak travel times, after events, and post-game travel from Truman Sports Complex. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. Suggested alternatives are MO Route 350, I-70, and I-470. All work is weather permitting.

Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

