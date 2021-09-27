July 28, 1947 ~ September 11, 2021

Pamela “Pam” Gail Lush, 74, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pam was surrounded by her brother Jack and Sisters Jill and Mel during and at the time of her passing, who will continue to honor and cherish our memories of her.

Pam’s wishes were to be cremated, and after all the years of her taking care of her Father’s grave, it is with honor that she will be interred with her Father, in the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Capt. Jack Revel Laney, USAF, her Mother Doris Laney, and son Eric Stringer.

Pam was born in San Antonio, Texas, July 28, 1947.

Pam was probably most known for her love of animals especially her horses and her dogs. She also loved Deer hunting for many years, and had some impressive Deer Heads mounted, for her bragging rights! She loved to share the stories of how and where she shot that one! Also, Pam was an avid Bingo Player, she always knew the next big Jackpot had her name on it.

Pam leaves behind her husband Claude Lush, Lee’s Summit, MO, Brother Jack Revel Laney and wife Gwen of Bella Vista, Ark, Sister Jill Dickey and Husband Larry, Sister Mel Maynard and husband Dick of Raymore, MO, and several nieces, nephews and friends to remember and cherish the memories she left us with.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64063.