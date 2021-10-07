March 3,1957 ~ September 28,2021

Kenton (Kent) Lee Foster, 64, born in Clinton, Missouri on March 3,1957, passed away unexpectedly on September 28,2021 in Houston, Texas.

Kent graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1975, and received a Gunsmith Degree in 1987. He later became a well-known gunsmith in Houston, Texas. In his spare time, he loved hunting, restoring firearms, spending time with his family, and watching John Wayne, the Kansas City Chiefs & Royals in his recliner.

Kent was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Foster, and on his final day, was surrounded by his children. Those left to honor and remember him include: His son, Bennett and wife Autumn, their three children Ashlynn, Abegayle, and Alysabeth; His daughter, Tracy, and her

two children Isaiah, and Zaria; His mother, Neola Foster, and his brothers, Kevin and Keith, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, as well as his nephews, a great niece, a great nephew, and many extended family members, hunting buddies, and friends.

The family will hold a private funeral and ask that any donations made in Kent’s honor go toward wildlife conservation efforts.

After all, the woods were Kent’s sanctuary, “and into the forest I go to lose my mind and find my soul.”