By Fred Liggett

Lee’s Summit at St. Joe Central (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit is coming off a win last week as they travel up north to take on St. Joe Central. I think they follow up last week’s win with another one this week and make it two in a row. I’m taking Lee’s Summit 36, St. Joe Central 27.

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West (Homecoming)

After back to back weeks visiting Ray Pec and Rockhurst the Titans get to come home and celebrate homecoming. The slumping Wildcats were shut out by LS North last week. On a two game losing streak the Titans get well this week with a win over the visiting Wildcats.

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

If you looked up define a BIG Game in Google this week you would find two helmets, one belonging to the visiting Liberty North Eagles, the other the host Lee’s Summit North Broncos. Broncos Stadium will be jumping this week due to the 4-1 Eagles visit to the undefeated 6-0 Broncos. The Eagles feature an offense that has scored 42 or more points four weeks in a row. The Broncos defense showed how good they are with a shutout win on the road last week, for the second time this season. After some BIG hits and some BIG plays it’s the Broncos who get a BIG win at home.

St. Michael at Crest Ridge

Originally the Guardians were set to play a road game this week at KC Southeast but the game was canceled. In its place another road trip this one down 50 Highway to Crest Ridge. Winners of three straight, the Guardians will have no problems with the winless Cougars under the Friday night lights.

Van Horn at Summit Christian (Homecoming)

It’s a big game for the Eagles who will play for the first time all season on their home field. At 5-1 Summit Christian will have to slow down the visiting Van Horn Falcons who scored 49 points in a win last week. When this one is done it’s the Eagles who will be celebrating a homecoming win.

Blue Springs South at Fort Osage

The Jaguars have had to face a difficult schedule so far this season so no surprise they are 0-6. Jags fans might think it gets easier this week but the Fort Osage Indians are rejuvenated in 2021 and come in at 5-1. Expect the Indians to enjoy another home win on this night.

Ray – Pec at Columbia Hickman

The Panthers of Ray-Pec are riding a high right now after a pair of hard fought wins. Now the 4-2 Panthers look to keep the good times going with a road trip to mid-Missouri to meet the Kewpies of Hickman. When the Panthers return home late Friday night the players will smiling thanks to another victory.

Ray South at Kearney

The Cardinals head north in search of their first victory in 2021. The host Bulldogs are struggling at 2-3 so far this season. At the end of the night it will be Kearney who will get a much needed boost with another win.

Smithville at Raytown

It’s not easy to come into Raytown this year and come away with a win, just ask Blue Valley West. The Blue Jays lost that one by a single TD. Expect another tough one here but the visiting Warriors are 6-0 for a reason and will show it with another win on this night.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek of Keller Williams Real Estate located at 3751 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit.