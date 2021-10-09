January 14, 1934 ~ September 2, 2021

Tom passed away September 2, 2021 and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Tom was born in Kansas City, Mo to Helen Kitts and Thomas “Whiz” Wisniewski. He spend his early years in Lee’s Summit, Mo raising his 3 children Jeannie, Rick, and Tommy.

After 30 yrs he retired in Cudjoe Keys, Florida. He spend his time fishing every day. Tom was a junkie for speed. He started with cars and then move to speed boats. He had money jobs as he got older like making jewelry he sold on the sidewalks of Key West, Florida “Jewelry by the Sea”. Tom is proceeding in death by his Father Thomas “Whiz” Wisniewski, Mother Helen Perry, brother Dick Wisniewski and son Thomas “Tommy” Wisniewski. Survived by daughter Jeannie, son Rick, 2 sisters Cecilia Lightfoot, Debbie Foster and 1 brother Mike Perry, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He also is survived by a life partner Peggy Taylor who he was with 23 years in Cudjoe Keys, Florida. Tom lived a good life. RIP