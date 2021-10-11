March 25, 1951 ~ October 7th, 2021

Kent Sar

Kent Sar, 70, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away on October 7th, 2021, at 8:30am surrounded by his loving family. Kent was born on March 25, 1951, to the loving home of Kan Chuon and Moth Chheng in Kandal, Cambodia.

Kent Sar born Sophy Phyrou Choun was a solider of the Vietnam War. He received his formal education in Phnom Penh. After graduation, he served as a military instructor in CeCabal at the age of 19. Kent not only survived the Cambodian genocide but also stayed to combat as a proud Cambodian Ally of America in the Vietnam War and had many incredible stories of his time there. After the war, Kent settled in America and was known to many as Uncle P and always ready to lend a hand.

Kent was passionate about fishing and spent many summers with family and loved ones boating at lakes. He loved traveling to visit his many friends and loved ones. He treasured his motorcycles and profoundly enjoyed his Jeep.

Kent Sar will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Visitation Service will be held from 6-8pm, on the 13th of October, at Longview Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2-4pm, on the 14th of October at Longview Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery

12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149, Phone 816-761-6272