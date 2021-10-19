February 25, 1989 ~ October 10, 2021

Patrick Anthony Tobin

Patrick Anthony Tobin, 32, of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, October 10. He was born at St. Luke’s Hospital to James and Cynthia (Cellier) Tobin on February 25, 1989. Patrick grew up in Lee’s Summit and graduated from Blue Springs South High School in 2007. He was proud to be named ‘Mr. Jaguar’ during his senior year after sporting a teal sequin tuxedo for his formal wear and performing a standing back tuck during the contest.

Patrick went on to attend the University of Missouri where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. He returned to Kansas City to begin his career, during which he worked in both the civil engineering and finance sectors. In 2018 he landed his ideal job working as an examiner at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

In August 2018, Patrick went on a trip with friends to Provincetown, MA during which he met his eventual husband Dr. Michael Casner. Their attraction was instantaneous, and they pursued a distance relationship following the trip. In October of that year, Patrick began having severe headaches and was ultimately diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, a form of skin cancer, that had spread to his brain. This prompted Michael to move from Chicago to Kansas City to be with Patrick as he began cancer treatments at the Kansas University Medical Center.

Patrick led life to the fullest, even after his diagnosis. A lover of traveling, during his life he explored the world with trips to Brazil, Tulum, various national parks, New York City, and elsewhere. To know Patrick was to also know he was a lover of cats. He and Michael are the proud ‘fathers’ to two rescue cats, Perry and Hamilton, as well as a Labrador Retriever named Stanley.

Besides his husband and parents, Patrick is survived by his sister Kerri Pomerenke and her husband Mark of Kansas City, MO, his niece Lorraine (Rainey), and their cats, Butters and Todd. He is also survived by his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his parents’ cat, Mia. Patrick was also well loved by Mike’s side of the family as well as countless friends, especially the ‘Rat Pack’. Many of Patrick’s friends would travel great distances to spend time with him throughout his illness, and he always cherished those visits. In particular, his family would like to thank Trevor Stovall who traveled from Sacramento, CA to provide Patrick exceptional nursing care and friendship during hospice.

Patrick’s family would also like to express their profound thanks to Patrick’s oncology team at KU, especially his oncologist Dr. Gary Doolittle and his nurse practitioner, Kristen Burkett. They also are so appreciative for the kindness and caring shown by the nurses and other employees at Kindred Hospice who were invaluable in making Patrick’s end of life pain-free.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, Patrick’s family would ask that donations be made to Wayside Waifs where the playroom for cats and kittens will be memorialized in his name. This is the room where cats meet potential adopters before going to their forever home. His family hopes to raise $100,000 in this effort so Patrick’s love for cats will live on long after his passing. The funds will go to improvements to this playroom as well as other areas of the shelter. Donations in his honor can be made at http://support.waysidewaifs.org/goto/Patrick.

In honoring Patrick’s wishes, his family will be holding a celebration of life ceremony at some point in the near future.