June 3, 1940 ~ October 20, 2021

Lilly Faye Griffin Franklin

Lilly Faye Griffin Franklin, 81, born June 3, 1940, was a long-time resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She passed away October 20, 2021.

She was preceded in death by James L. Franklin; her parents Fred and Freda Griffin; and grandchild Kimberly Harris.

She leaves behind three children Cynthia L. Faut, Howard Michael Franklin, and Douglas S. Franklin and his wife Deborah Aiman; Three grandchildren Stephanie Menefee of Kansas City, Heather R. Franklin of Liberty, Cody Carwile of Wisconsin.

Visitation and funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 1 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri followed by a graveside inurnment.