Harry W. Crowell, III

Husband, father, grandfather and friend, Harry W. Crowell, III, 82, of Independence, Missouri passed away September 26th at St. Luke’s Hospital Kansas City after a long illness.

A memorial service will be held November 16, 2021 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am on November 16th followed by the memorial service. A luncheon will be provided following the memorial service.

Harry was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. After graduating from Central High School, Harry went on to receive his undergraduate degree in education and history from Northwest Missouri State University, followed by earning his Master’s degree in secondary education administration from the University of Missouri. Harry started his career teaching in the classroom but soon found his passion for vocational education.

Harry dedicated his career to the development of vocational educational opportunities for students with special education needs and students identified as English as a Second Language Learners. Due Harry’s programs’ successes and experience, he was invited to review Vocational Grants for the Federal Department of Education in Washington, D.C. on more than one occasion.

Harry leaves behind his “bride” of 60 years, Doris Crowell, daughter, Dana Crowell, her partner, Judy Campbell; and daughter, Dr. Kristin Crowell-Dunlap and her husband, Steve Dunlap, four grandchildren- Ian, Colin, Jaylee, and Grace; and three nieces, Susan Bunse, St. Joseph, MO; Cindy Kenschaft, Overland Park, KS, and Sara Thayer, Iatan, MO.

Harry’s love of fishing, sports and the Missouri Tigers, has been instilled in his children and grandchildren. Harry held season tickets for Missouri football for over 45 years. It has been stated that if Harry could wear Missouri Tiger clothing seven days a week he would.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army.

M I Z Z O U—Go Tigers!