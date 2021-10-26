Pamela Kay Britt

Pamela Kay Britt, wife to Carl Ray Britt, sister to Tanya Hamilton and Gail Vadnais, mother to Brett Skinner and Betsy Barbeck, stepmother to Cary Britt and Tami Britt, grandmother to Spencer Barbeck, Lainie Barbeck, Cassie Skinner and Skylar Britt, aunt to many cousins, and friend to all, went home to her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Pam was surrounded by her loved ones at home and left this world rich with all the love that abounded in her heart. All of those who knew Pam were drawn to her.

She had a very kind nature and a truly genuine way about herself. She was a one of a kind. She loved to laugh and really knew how to enjoy life. She loved all of her family and friends and it seemed at times that it was her mission to care for them or to bring a smile to their face. She was truly the joy of her family and to all those whose lives she touched.

Arrangements by Floral Hills funeral home. Visitation will be on Thursday Oct. 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 and funeral services will be held on Friday Oct. 29 at 2:00.