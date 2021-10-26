Vivian Rayburn

Vivian Rayburn, age 87, ended her life’s journey on October 23, 2021.

Vivian was born in El Dorado Springs, Missouri but spend much of her young life with her parents, Jeff and Mildred West in Grandview. Following her graduation from Ruskin High School, Vivian began working at the Federal Reserve Bank where she remained for her entire working career. One day she met a security guard who later went home to tell his son, Clyde Rayburn Jr., that he had met the woman that his son should marry. Clyde and Vivian’s storybook courtship and marriage lasted for 62 years.

They set up a home base in 1976 in Quail Meadows, a subdivision just outside Lee’s Summit building their dream home where they lived for 45 years. From this base Clyde and Vivian traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and South America. Favorite destinations included Machu Pichu and the Grand Canyon where they rode mules into the canyon and spent the night on the canyon floor.

Vivian collected artifacts from each travel destination with which to decorate their home, and, when she tired of the items, she would include them in her annual garage sales which were much anticipated by the neighbors. Their last trip was a return visit to Yellowstone 4 years ago.

About 10 years ago Vivian learned that she had a half-brother, Lonnie, and she enjoyed getting to know him. An outgoing and vivacious woman, Vivian had friends at work, at home, and in the American Legion Band family where Clyde played trumpet. One favorite picture is of the two of them both dressed in band uniforms; the funny story is that Vivian did not play an instrument, but she filled in by pretending to play the piccolo so there would not be an empty space in the formation. In later life health problems slowed Vivian down but never diminished her wonderful smile. For her friends and family, Vivian leaves as her legacy poignant memories of a fun-loving, vibrant, feisty, adventurous but practical wife and friend.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 27 at Mount Moriah Cemetery South, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131.