April 12, 1966 ~ October 23, 2021

Clifton “Clif” Dean Clogston

Clifton “Clif” Dean Clogston, 55, of Lee’s Summit, MO went to his forever home with the Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He fought the good fight and went on his terms peacefully in his home. Clif was born on April 12, 1966, in Joplin Missouri.

Clif will always be remembered as the fun, good-time guy, with the infectious laugh, who was always there for his friends and family. His love of motorcycles, fix-up projects and plants will always be cherished reminders to all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents Santos & Nina Rios, son Ryan Clogston, daughter Amber Davis, 3 grandchildren, brother John Clogston, nieces Lauren Clogston (Groh) and Sara Clogston (Carley), great-nieces Ariel and Elizabeth and great-nephew Dean, as well as many friends and family who will miss him terribly.

Services for Clif will be Friday October 29, 2021, at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, Visitation will be at 1pm with funeral service beginning at 2pm followed by graveside service.

Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 Phone: 816-761-6272