April 19, 1932 ~ October 28, 2021

Darlo Wright Forbes (Don)

Darlo Wright Forbes (Don), 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed on October 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. We extend a special thank you to the Saint Luke’s East ICU staff that treated us with such kindness.

Don was born at home in Pierson, Iowa on April 19, 1932 to Dewey Wainwright and Veda Vannorsdel Forbes. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Tanya Sue Rogers Forbes, son Eric Wright Forbes of San Diego, CA, and daughter Tonya Glee Forbes of Lee’s Summit, two grandchildren Megan Grimm of Chicago, IL and Mitchell Grimm of Myrtle Beach, SC, his sister and brother-in-law Donna Glee Forbes Steiner and Paul Steiner of Lancaster, PA, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Wayne J. Forbes and his parents.

Don retired in 1991 from a 27-year Sales and Marketing Management career with Planters/LifeSavers Candy Company. He was a devoted member of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) since 1960, currently a member of Longview Christian Church. He was a member of The Trible of Mic-O-Say and was very proud of his Eagle Scout son. Don was a loyal KC Royals fan and a Season Ticket holder for 43 years.

Don enjoyed golfing and being near the water, spending many years vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks and Bonita Springs, FL. Always a dog lover, Don will be missed by his belove dog, Hurley. His was a life well-lived. We give thanks for the life before us, the friends beside us and the love between us.

Donations to the American Heat Association.

Funeral Services will be 2:00PM Friday, November 5, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation prior to service from 1:00 – 2:00PM. Burial in the Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 816-524-3700