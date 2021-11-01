March 14, 1925 ~ October 23, 2021

Theress McCann Bruner, 96, of John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on October 23, 2021. Theress was born on March 14, 1925, in Newton, KS, to Everett and Myrl McCann. Theress will be interred at the family plot in Newton, KS. A memorial service for family and close friends is scheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the John Knox Village Chapel.

Theress graduated from Newton High School in 1943. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO, and later in life studied art at Wichita State University. She married Robert L. Bruner in 1944, and they resided in Newton raising four daughters: Robin, Diana, Barbara and Dorothy. She was also the loving aunt to niece Lynn and nephew Steve who grew up as next-door neighbors to the Bruner family. Theress was a homemaker and also worked as a secretary at Newton High School. Following Bob’s retirement from the First National Bank of Newton they moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina, and after a short residency moved to Colorado Springs, CO. They purchased a cabin in Silverthorne, CO, where they enjoyed the mountains, lakes and rivers as avid hikers and fishermen. Following Bob’s death in 2013, Theress moved to John Knox Village where she was an active part of the retirement community.

Theress was a very talented and respected watercolor artist and brought many of her mountain, waterfall, lake, river and wild flower experiences to life in her paintings. Theress was a member of the Pikes Peak Watercolor Society, the Chromatic Edge Art Group and the Kansas Watercolor Society. She was an accomplished bridge player and was active in several John Knox Village bridge clubs.

Theress was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and two daughters, Dorothy Bruner (1974) and Diana Bruner Brown (2003). She leaves two daughters; Robin Bruner Hudson and Barbara Bruner Johnson (Gerald); six grandchildren; Karla Barnhill (Joey); Anderson Rice (Nancy Hess); Ryan Murphy; Rebecca Ball (Donovan); Robert Bruner Johnson (Heather); and Scott Johnson (Sarah Buchanan); and 11 great grandchildren; Aaron and Owen Barnhill; Eli Rice; Ashley and Maddie Piccillo; Keeghan Ball; Robert, Hadley and Shea Johnson; Brayden and Cole Johnson; niece Lynn Eldridge and nephew Steve Murphree (Sandy); and family friend Upton Hudson.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Colorado Chapter, c/o The Pelican Family, 1629 N. Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

