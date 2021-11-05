The Jack Ray Post 5789 will be leading the Lee’s Summit Annual Veterans Day Parade at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

This year, the parade honors the sacrifices of first responders and veterans through the theme “9/11 – 20 Years Later.” Multiple military organizations, Scouting organizations, government organizations and persons, and others have pledged to march in the parade.

The parade will start by traveling down Seventh Street from Browning and turn right onto Douglas. It will travel all the way down to Third Street where it will turn left and go up to SE Main Street and turn right, ending just before Second Street.

Following the parade, there will be a ham and beans lunch at Jack Ray Post 5789 located at 329 SE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit.