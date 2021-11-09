December 18, 1933 ~ November 5, 2021

Shirley was born to Herman and Gertie Delles. She is preceded in death by her late husband Capt. Lyle D White of the Raytown Police Department, her parents, a sister Sheila Crites and brother Gerald Delles.

She attended Fairmount Elementary and graduated from Northeast High School. Shirley worked many years as a cashier at Milgram’s Grocery Store in Raytown. She enjoyed talking with people, gardening, oil painting, going to the lake and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by husband Jack Callahan and sister Janice Callahan [Bill]; Children, Tamara Baldwin [Tim], Jaudon White [Cindy] and Timberlynn White;

Grandchildren, Jeremy Baldwin, Jared Baldwin, LeAnna [Baldwin] Brockman and Brandy [White] Cadwallader; Great Grandchildren, Aubrey Brockman and Xander, Jaxon, Dexter and Lorelie Cadwallader.

She will be missed greatly by all that were blessed to know her.

Services will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, KCMO on Wednesday, November 17th. Family and friends can visit from 10am – 11am. Service will be at 11am.