The cast of Summit Christian Academy’s Theatre Department invites you to their performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at 7 p.m., November 11-13 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 on the Summit Christian Academy Stage (1450 SW Jefferson Lee’s Summit, MO 64081). Pictured here are cast members Hunter Harris as Lord Pinkleton, Emma Coats as Charlotte, Eli Burns as Sebastian, Hudson Harris as Topher, Shea Rider as Ella, Bronwyn Quinlan as Madame, M’racle Bryant-Morgan as Marie, Haven Stone as Gabrielle, and Zach Akeson as Jean-Michel.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is a Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets are encouraged to be purchased in advance for $10, or $12 at the door (some shows will be sold out). All are invited to join SCA for this wonderful tale of kindness, love and the triumph of good over evil.