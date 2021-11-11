By Fred Liggett

Joplin at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

This Class 6 District title game features the top two seeds meeting for the championship. So far in this District 3 every round has gone by the seed and this week will be no different as the top seeded and host Broncos leave the field with a district title. Thanks to a punishing ground game LS North advances in the Class 6 playoffs.

St. Michael’s at Richmond (Jake’s Take)

Great matchup between two good teams with St. Michael hitting the road to take on Richmond. Richmond only has one loss on the season, and has outscored their opponents by a combined total score of 435 – 114. I think they keep to that trend, although St. Michael plays tough. I’m taking Richmond 38 St. Michaels 24.

Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian

In a district championship game no one saw coming it’s the third-seeded Eagles play host to the fifth-seeded Pleasant Hill Roosters. Both teams are playing well at the right time of the season and well enough to defeat a higher seeded team on the road. The Eagles slowed Center’s offense last week and this week will beat the Class 3 Cinderella to win a district title.

Raytown at Grain Valley

It’s so 2020 for the Raytown Blue Jays who beat Belton and lost at Grain Valley in the post-season last year. Last week the 6-3 Blue Jays beat Belton and now make a return trip to the home of the Eagles. This year Raytown won’t have to deal with the talented Cole Kellar but the result will remain the same as the Blue Jays season ends in Grain Valley again.

South Carolina at Missouri

Mizzou returns home to host the Gamecocks as both teams head in opposite directions. The Tigers got roughed up at Georgia last week while South Carolina beat Florida impressively enough that some are calling for the head coach’s job. With just three games left to play the Tigers know the importance of a win here but this one will end with an SEC loss.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Celebrity Forecaster, Nathan Vickers of KCTV5)

My eternal optimism for the Chiefs tells me that Kansas City is about to find its groove again. Look for improvements on both sides of the ball in a high stakes division matchup. Meanwhile, the Raiders look like they’re about to implode. My prediction: Chiefs win this one 28-20.

