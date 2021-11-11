Jaunice died November 1st 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia at the age of 98. She was born April 20, 1923 to Howard and Lorena Barnes in Albany, Missouri.

Jaunice is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Bill Sawyer, her son Mike McDonald (Barbara), her sister Rita Daniels (Guy), and her brother Russell Barns (Mary).

She is survived by her son Jeffrey McDonald and his wife Nancy, her two brothers Ed Barns (Nancy) and Gary Barns (Helen) and their children that live in the Kansas City area. Her grandchildren Jasmln Wiesnuski (Dan) Ela Taylor and Amos McDonald. Her great grandchildren Mikela Durant, Asher Taylor, Nicholas and India Wienuski, her late husband Bill’s son Drew (Emylou) and sister Sally (deceased).

Since childhood Jaunice was an active member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She was a kind and loving mom.