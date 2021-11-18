December 3, 1938 ~ November 15, 2021

Ruth Elaine Schuster, age 82, of Hays, KS, passed away peacefully on November 15th, 2021, at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO, after a long illness.

Ruth was born on December 3rd, 1938, to Harry and Helen Miller in Hays, KS. She and her brother, Max Miller, grew up and went to school in Ellis, KS. In high school, she met the love of her life, Donald Schuster, at a skating rink – a story she often related to her grandchildren. After high school she attended Fort Hays State University. She and Donnie were married on May 5th, 1959. They first lived in Dodge City, KS, where they had their two sons: Todd and Troy Schuster.

In 1971, the family moved to Hays, KS, and Ruth began teaching Sunday School at the local Methodist Church. She was a woman of faith and was also involved in the Church’s women’s group called Circles. After working at the Sunday school, Ruth taught at an early development center as a paraprofessional. She enjoyed assisting toddlers with special needs for over 15 years.

Ruth had a passion for children, and all who were close to her could see that working with kids was her true calling. She was absolutely adored by her six grandchildren. Even after she retired she continued to teach them, often engaging them in activities such as making homemade Play-Doh, coloring, and playing red light, green light (with trivia questions).

Ruth also had a knack for baking, often delighting her relatives with her famous “ice box pudding” and “red hot salad.” She and Donnie spent their life together adventuring, they enjoyed traveling with their sons and collecting souvenir plates from the many places they visited. They also enjoyed attending Fort Hays State athletic events for the remainder of their time in Hays.

In 2019, Donnie and Ruth moved to Kansas City to be closer to their sons and grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s various activities including cheer, theatre, music, volleyball, and soccer.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Helen Miller, and her daughter-in-law: Michelle Schuster. She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Donnie Schuster, her brother: Max Miller, her children: Todd Schuster and Troy Schuster (Missy Schuster); her cousin: Bernie Helget (Bob Helget), and her six grandchildren: Katrina (24), Brandon (23), Ashley (21), Cassidy (21), Kylie (19), and Colin (17).

Services will be held on Monday, November 22nd at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery. The visitation service will begin at 1pm followed by a funeral service at 2pm, and burial service at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation (https://www.alz.org/).

Arrangements:

Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd

Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272