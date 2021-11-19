February 1, 1938 ~ November 13, 2021

Howard Oliver Denney, 83, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on November 13, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born on February 1, 1938 in Seymour, Missouri to Abner and Ollie Denney. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Wanda, Hazel, Helen, Hadley, Willard, and Elliott.

Howard grew up and attended school in Seymour, Missouri. Later, he joined the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic with hopes of seeing the world. He married Beverly Pennington (d. 2017) in 1962 and had two children, Scott (d. 2016) and Stacey Denney. They settled in Lee’s Summit to raise their family.

Howard began working at Western Electric in Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 1962 and retired from there in1992. In 2003, he married Marlyce (Marty) Cripe (d. 2018). They enjoyed their mutual retirement by traveling and spending time with their grandchildren.

Howard is survived by his daughter, Stacey Denney Wilson, son-in-law, Mark Wilson and their two children; as well as stepdaughter Shelli and husband Mike Cooney and their child Heather Marchisello and husband Tanner, stepdaughter Kelly and husband Jim Wenninghoff and their two children, Laura and James, and stepdaughter Amy Cripe.

There will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Howard’s name to Hospice Foundation of America at https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate.