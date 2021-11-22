August 14, 1965 ~ November 22, 2021

Beth Ann Gross (nee Timmermann) of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away Monday November 22, 2021, at Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit. Beth was born August 14, 1965, in Breese IL, daughter of Kathryn “Kit” (Koehbrecher) Timmermann of St Rose and the late Maurice Timmermann.

In addition to her dad, she was preceded in death by father-in-law Dave Gross and grandparents.

Surviving is her husband Mike Gross of Lee’s Summit who she married on October 17, 1987, at St Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso IL; children, Devon (Josie) Gross, Lauren Gross, and Jordyn Gross; grandchildren, Grayson Gross, Ashlyn Gross; mother, Kit Timmermann; mother-in-law, Betty Gross; siblings, Michele (Brad) Maue, Jay (Sharon) Timmermann, Brent (Cheryl) Timmermann.

Beth was a member of Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church and worked for the Government; Manpower Information Systems Support Activity (MISSA). She was a loving mother and grandmother. Beth enjoyed spending time with family, garage/craft sales, going to concerts/dancing, and watching home remodeling shows. She was liked by everyone and knew how to enjoy life.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00AM Monday November 29, 2021, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday 28 November from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials can be made to Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St Joseph, or Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063