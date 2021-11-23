June 8, 2004 ~ November 20, 2021

Caleb Tyler Anderson

Caleb Tyler Anderson, 17, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away on November 20, 2021. He was born into the loving home of Richard and Mary Anderson on June 8, 2004.

Caleb loved his time at Marian Hope Academy and made many close friends while attending there. Caleb later transitioned to and was currently attending Lee’s Summit West High School and was studying HVAC at Herndon Career Center.

Caleb was a special gift to the world that shined bright in creativity and out of the box thinking. He spent most of his childhood wearing costumes everywhere he went; Whether he was the Red Power Ranger, Batman, or a character from Star Wars he always was a superhero. Caleb became a big brother to Jack, and they had a very sweet bond no one could break. They enjoyed family camping adventures, time on the lake, and having epic Nerf wars to name a few. Caleb was a loyal and genuine friend with a heart of gold and often made friends with those who needed a friend the most; he cared for people deeply and was more in tune with the needs of others than his own.

Caleb never did anything half-hearted. Each time he discovered a new interest he would quickly pursue knowledge until he was an expert in the subject.

Caleb grew up loving nature and wanting to learn everything he could about survival skills, bushcraft, and primitive/minimalist living. He had self-taught expert knowledge of wild edibles and could identify all kinds of plants and trees by sight alone. Caleb was naturally born to be an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad. He many times won the neighborhood fishing derby in Raintree Lake and was a skilled and avid deer hunter. He loved simple living and could imagine himself traveling the world with nothing but a few simple tools and a backpack, trying and cooking exotic foods.

While working for Red Racks, Caleb continued to nurture his love for minimalist and thrifty living while cherishing a simple life. He preferred the vintage and antique versus the things you could readily find in a department store. Caleb loved the hunt and the thrill of finding vintage gem at a thrift or antique store. He would often find things in need of restoration and thoroughly enjoyed the process of restoring them to working condition again. This began his love for making knives and leatherwork. He would continue his love for restoring old axes and building knives from repurposed woods and items he would salvage.

Caleb purchased his first guitar and amp from a local thrift store which ignited his love for music and soon he was purchasing every instrument he could get his hands on. This led to a deep dive into music from all eras and genres. In addition to his love of music Caleb became passionate about all the formats that music had been delivered on over the decades. This led to the purchase of tape players, eight track players, CD players, and a vinyl collection to name a few.

Caleb was preceded in death by his grandfather Jack Denney. He is survived by his parents Richard Anderson & Mary (Denney) Anderson, brother Jack Anderson, Grandparents Sharon (Jim) Parcel, Barry (Pamela) Anderson, and Gala Surrell, Uncle Matthew (Stephany) Denney, Aunts Sherri Leeman and Sadie Anderson, his beloved cats Carly and Pumpkin. Caleb will be truly missed by many other family and friends.

Services for Caleb will be held at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery- 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149 on Monday November 29, 2021, with visitation at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m.