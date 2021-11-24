July 9, 1959 ~ November 20, 2021

Dennis A. Mosier of Lee’s Summit, unexpectedly passed away on November 20, 2021 at the age of 62.

Dennis was born on July 9, 1959 to Gary and Billie Mosier. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1981 with a degree in political science and remained a loyal Mizzou fan for the rest of his life.

On February 14, 1986, he married Carol Eimer. On January 13, 1998, their daughter Katherine was born and her adoption was finalized on October 16, 1998. The three of them had a beloved Golden Retriever, Belle, who spent 11 years filling their house with even more love.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Gary L. Mosier. Dennis is survived by his wife Carol Mosier; his daughter Katherine Mosier; his mother Billie Mosier; siblings Julie Specker (Stan Specker), David Mosier (Susan Mosier), Diane Hart (Lance Hart); and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a dedicated father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He was a well-respected employee of HUB International Kansas City. He was a generous, kindhearted, hard-working man who touched the lives of so many through his heart for service. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

There will be a 1:00 PM visitation followed by a 2:00 service on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to KC Pet Project.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063